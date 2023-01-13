Lisa Marie Presley was 9 years old when her father, Elvis Presley, died in 1977. On Thursday, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest.

The below gallery of Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley shows how fond the rock 'n' roll legend was of his little girl.

News of her death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The photos below show the King and daughter when she was an infant, a toddler and a small child. You can see her in the arms of her mother leaving the hospital, in the backyard with Dad and dog, and smiling at her father, who's decked out in all his '70s glory.

While Lisa Marie Presley's famous marriages - to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage - made the most news, she also had a musical career. Her 2003 debut album, To Whom It May Concern, reached gold status. She also collaborated with artists as diverse as Pat Benatar, Pink, Sex Pistols' Steve Jones, T-Bone Burnett and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan throughout her career.