Elvis Costello and the Imposters Announce Summer 2022 Tour

Elvis Costello & the Imposters announced a summer 2022 tour supporting their recently issued LP The Boy Named If.

The North American trek launches Aug. 6 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and wraps Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open 11 of the 15 currently announced dates, marking the two acts’ first tour since 1989. Nicole Atkins will join for two of the 15 shows.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 18 at 10AM local time through Costello’s official site.

The Imposters — keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist Davey Faragher — will be rounded out by guitarist Charlie Sexton, who accompanied the band during their October 2021 Hello Again tour. "Pete Thomas, Steve Nieve and I have been spinning around like your favorite 45rpm for [45] years, and let's be clear, Davey Faragher isn't anyone's deputy," Costello said in a statement.

"The Attractions could have no more made [The Boy Named If] than we have any desire to time travel back to the 1970s. This is happening right now in 2022, we are coming at you, big as life and twice as ugly."

Costello released The Boy Named If in mid-January, delivering what UCR described as "the effortless and melodic poise that marked his earliest albums."

Elvis Costello & the Imposters 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 6 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Nicole Atkins)

Aug. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater (with Nicole Atkins)

Aug. 11 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 12 - Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Aug. 13 - Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 15 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 16 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 18 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 23 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 28 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Aug. 30 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets) Sept. 2 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)

Sept. 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels (Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets)