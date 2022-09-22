Elvis Costello Details His 200-Song Residency With a Poem

Elvis Costello revealed details of the New York residency he’s previously discussed, which will see him performing over 200 different songs over 10 nights.

Confirming he’ll play at the Gramercy Theater between Feb. 9 and 22 under the banner "100 Songs and More," Costello released a poem that explained his approach to collective performances. He also outlined plans for some sets to be solo and others to feature unidentified guests.

The opening 10 songs for each night can be seen below, with the other 10 to be chosen during the performance. Costello wrote:

For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre

I’ll name ten songs to set the scene

I’ll play those ten and then ten more

Shake off the old routine

Each night will tell a different tale

So come to one or come to all

“100 Songs” is what I promise

But twice that number is quite a haul

I will start this stand alone, that’s fine

Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine

Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine

But what else may happen is a secret of mine

Let’s just set up the chair or two and play

In case some friends turn up along the way

A ticket presale is taking place now (use code VENUE), with the general sale starting on Sept. 23.

Elvis Costello, '100 Songs and More' Dates and Program

02/09 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night One

01. “Welcome to the Working Week”

02. “Hoover Factory”

03. “Red Shoes”

04. “Stranger In the House”

05. “Poison Moon”

06. “Wave a White Flag”

07. “Radio Sweetheart”

08. “Mystery Dance”

09. “Cheap Reward”

10. “Alison”

And At Least Ten More!

02/10 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Two

01. “Jack of All Parades”

02. “Watch Your Step”

03. “Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head”

04. “New Amsterdam”

05. “Battered Old Bird”

06. “Last Boat Leaving”

07. “Little Palaces”

08. “Red Cotton”

09. “Sulphur to Sugarcane”

10. “Sleep of the Just”

And At Least Ten More!

02/11 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Three

01. “Complicated Shadows”

02. “Less Than Zero”

03. “The River In Reverse”

04. “Bullets For The New-Born King”

05. “We Are All Cowards Now”

06. “She’s Pulling Out The Pin”

07. “Stations Of The Cross”

08. “Brilliant Mistake”

09. “The Scarlet Tide”

10. “That Day Is Done”

And At Least Ten More!

02/13 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Four

01. “45”

02. “Stella Hurt”

03. “Black & White World”

04. “Ghost Train”

05. “Church Underground”

06. “God’s Comic”

07. “Suit Of Lights”

08. “Jimmie Standing In the Rain”

09. “Dr. Watson, I Presume”

10. “I Want to Vanish”

And At Least Ten More!

02/14 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Five

01. “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

02. “Watch Your Step”

03. “Blue Chair”

04. “Dishonour the Stars”

05. “Toledo”

06. “High Fidelity”

07. “Stripping Paper”

08. “Riot Act”

09. “Beyond Belief”

10. “Indoor Fireworks”

And At Least Ten More!

02/16 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Six

01. “Accidents Will Happen”

02. “Just a Memory”

03. “Suspect My Tears”

04. “The Loved Ones”

05. “Motel Matches”

06. “All Grown Up”

07. “Long Honeymoon”

08. “You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way”

09. “Veronica”

10. “God Give Me Strength”

And At Least Ten More!

02/17 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Seven

01. “Shot with His Own Gun”

02. “Still”

03. “When I Was Cruel No.2”

04. “The Whirlwind”

05. “Isabelle In Tears”

06. “Town Cryer”

07. “I’ll Wear It Proudly”

08. “The Comedians”

09. “My Dark Life”

10. “This House Is Empty Now”

And At Least Ten More!

02/19 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Eight

01. “Talking In the Dark”

02. “London’s Brilliant Parade”

03. “I’m In the Mood Again”

04. “So Like Candy”

05. “He’s Given Me Things”

06. “Almost Blue”

07. “I Still Have That Other Girl”

08. “Favorite Hour”

09. “April 5th”

10. “The Birds Will Still Be Singing”

And At Least Ten More!

02/20 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Nine

01. “In the Darkest Place”

02. “All This Useless Beauty”

03. “Hey Clock-face”

04. “You’ll Never Be a Man”

05. “The Last Confession of Vivian Whip”

06. “Country Darkness”

07. “Deep Dark Truthful Mirror”

08. “Shipbuilding”

09. “All the Rage”

10. “Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No. 4”

And At Least Ten More!

02/22 – Finale – Night Ten

01. “Radio Radio”

02. “Greenshirt”

03. “Hetty O’Hara Confidential”

04. “Everyday I Write the Book”

05. “The Boy Named If”

06. “Lipstick Vogue”

07. “Watching the Detectives”

08. “What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?”

09. “Man Out of Time”

10. “I Want You”

And At Least Ten More!