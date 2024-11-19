Elvis Costello Announces 2025 US Concert Dates
Elvis Costello has announced over a dozen new U.S. concert dates scheduled for 2025.
The first of those concerts will take place in Easton, Pennsylvania on Feb. 19. From there, Costello will make stops in various Northeastern cities, including Red Bank, New Jersey, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Woodstock, New York and more. The run of dates will conclude with three shows in Chicago on March 11, 12 and 14.
A complete list of dates can be viewed below.
For most of these shows, Costello will perform with only his longtime Attractions' pianist Steve Nieve. In Chicago, however, they'll be joined by Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle, Tony Garnier on double bass, Shaye Cohn on cornet and Sean McKeon on Uilleann pipes.
A presale will launch on Nov. 20, followed by a regular sale on Nov. 22.
Elvis Costello and Steve Nieve, 2025 US Tour Dates
Feb. 19 - Easton, PA @ Theatre Center for the Arts
Feb. 21 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Feb. 22 - Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
Feb. 24 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
Feb. 25 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
Feb. 27 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
March 1 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
March 2 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
March 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
March 5 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
March 7 - Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts (Mainstage Theatre)
March 8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
March 11 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
March 12 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
March 14 - Chicago, IL @ Park West
