First Official ELP Book Available for Pre-Order

The first official ELP book, titled simply Emerson, Lake & Palmer, is now available for pre-order in three formats.

The 272-page title, containing 250 pictures, will be released via Rocket 88 after being completed by drummer Carl Palmer and the families of his late colleagues, keyboardist Keith Emerson and bassist-vocalist Greg Lake. It will arrive later this year, with a specific date yet to be announced.

In the introductory video below, Lake’s wife Regina explains the process of putting the book together was a joy, and outlines the various formats – Classic, Signature and Ultimate editions. The Signature edition is limited to 500 copies, while 50 copies each of Ultimate Keith Emerson, Ultimate Greg Lake and Ultimate Carl Palmer variants will be available. Palmer has signed his copies while Regina has signed Lake’s and Aaron Emerson has signed his father’s.

“Finally, the book that ELP deserve – grand, opulent, rarified and spectacular,” Rocket 88 said in a statement. “Created… from a quarter of a million words spoken by the musicians in original and unpublished interviews, recordings and films, the text is illustrated throughout with classic, rare, private and recently discovered photos of ELP at work, rest and play. Registrants at elpbook.com get the chance to have a name printed in the book, a pre-order discount and the first choice of a Classic, Signature or Ultimate edition.”

Palmer added: “There are photographs which I’ve never, ever seen before – can you imagine, after all this time? This is the story as it happened, as the group told it, because it’s in our own words. What a fantastic book.”

Regina Lake Introduces the ELP book

