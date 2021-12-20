Carl Palmer Announces 2022 ELP Legacy Tour Dates

Carl Palmer has announced expanded dates for his ELP Legacy Tour, kicking off Jan. 27 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The first three shows of the 2022 trek will be previously postponed dates alongside the Alan Parsons Live Project. From there, Palmer plans to head out for a dozen more solo shows up and down the East Coast through mid-February.

You can view the complete list of performances below.

The new tour dates follow the successful first leg of Palmer's ELP Legacy Tour, which took place in November. “Our Fall 2021 tour was first time since the pandemic hit that we were able to be together and perform,” the rocker noted via press release, adding that the “response was remarkable and proved to us that live music was in great demand once again."

Palmer is the only surviving member of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer trio. The drummer promises his upcoming tour will include "ELP’s best loved material performed to original artistic film clips and archival footage spanning ELP’s career."

In addition to the drummer himself, "Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy" band features Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and vocals, and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass. Palmer will stick to playing drums for the most part, but he will grab the mic to sing “Benny the Bouncer.”

The trek is part of a three-year celebration of ELP's 50th anniversary, which also includes the recently released collection of live ELP recordings titled Out of This World: Live (1970-1997), a new Palmer art collection based on the five main ELP studio albums, a documentary and Karn Evil 9, a major Hollywood sci-fi film based on the song of the same name.

Tickets for the 2022 tour are on sale now.

Carl Palmer's 2022 ELP Legacy Tour

Jan. 27 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre (with Alan Parsons Live Project)

Jan. 29 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall (with Alan Parsons Live Project)

Jan. 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla @ Broward Center Performing Arts (with Alan Parsons Live Project)

Jan. 31 - Key West, Fla. @ Key West Theater

Feb. 1 - Caddelberry, Fla. @ Casselberry’s Patio & Lounge

Feb. 6 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle

Feb. 8 - Sellersville, Pa. @ Sellerville Theater 1894

Feb. 9 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Feb. 10 - Shirley, Mass. @ Bull Run

Feb. 11 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre

Feb. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Iridium Club

Feb. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Iridium Club