See Eddie Vedder Join Jack White for ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’

Eddie Vedder made a surprise appearance at Jack White's concert in Tokyo on Saturday night for a performance of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

The collaboration took place during the concert's encore, which also included the White Stripes' "Hypnotize" and "Seven Nation Army."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Jack White's Current World Tour

White is presently touring the globe behind his newest album No Name. He'll play North America in April and May, making stops in places like Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle and more. Last month, White announced that every stop of his tour will sell a limited number of $20 tickets for students.

White also recently took to social media to address fans who felt his shows should last longer.

"Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are ‘supposed to be’ on stage," he wrote. "As if the length of a show determines how 'good' it is. I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say 'so and so played for three hours last night!' and brag about it the next day. I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of 'impressing' y'all in that context."

"Whether it's 20 minutes or two hours," he continued, "I'm giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn't mean if people cheer louder it's going to be longer either!"