Watch Eddie Vedder Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘My City of Ruins’

During the encore of Pearl Jam's concert on Friday night in Pittsburgh, Eddie Vedder performed an acoustic cover of Bruce Springsteen's "My City of Ruins."

Though Vedder did not address the matter directly, the cover came on the same day President Donald Trump harshly condemned Springsteen's recent onstage criticism of him and his policies, describing the Boss in a Truth Social post as "highly overrated," "dumb as a rock" and a "dried out prune of a rocker."

You can watch Vedder's cover below, which was met with chants of "Bruuuuuuce!" when it ended.

Did Bruce Springsteen Respond to President Trump?

Springsteen, who is currently on tour in Europe, has not specifically acknowledged President Trump's post, which vaguely implied that Springsteen's re-entry into the United States could be hindered if he does not "keep his mouth shut."

Instead, while playing a show on Saturday night in Manchester, England, Springsteen repeated similar sentiments he expressed at the beginning of his tour.

"In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent," he said. "In my country, they are taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers, they are rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and moral society. They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now."