Bruce Springsteen Decries ‘Treasonous’ Trump at 2025 Tour Launch

Bruce Springsteen had some harsh words for president Donald Trump during his 2025 tour launch in Manchester, England.

“It’s great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour,” the Boss declared upon taking the stage. “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Springsteen – who has never been shy about offering his political views – received thunderous applause for his opening remarks. The rocker then proceeded to launch into “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” his first song of the night. Video of the Boss’ speech can be watched below.

What Did Bruce Springsteen Play at His First Concert of 2025?

Springsteen’s Manchester performance featured an array of tunes from throughout his iconic career. There were timeless hits – like "Born to Run," “Darkness of the Edge of Town” and “Thunder Road” – but also an assortment of recent material. Among them, “Rainmaker,” an album cut from 2020’s Letter to You that was performed live for the first time. The Boss closed the night with his cover of Bob Dylan's "Chimes of Freedom," performed for the first time since 1988. The full set list from the concert can be found below.

The gig was Springsteen’s first official show of 2025, though it wasn’t his first performance this year. In March, the Boss appeared at a star-studded celebration of Patti Smith in New York, and last month he delivered three songs at the third annual American Music Honors event in New Jersey.

Springsteen’s European trek will continue with two more performances in Manchester, followed by further shows in France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and the UK. The tour wraps July 3 in Milan, Italy.

Springsteen has announced that these will be the final performances of his tour that began in 2023. In total, the rocker will have played 130 shows with more than 4 million tickets sold.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Because the Night' at 2025 Tour Opener

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Born to Run' at 2025 Tour Opener

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 5/14/25, Manchester, England, Set List:

1. "Land of Hope and Dreams"

2. "Death to My Hometown"

3. "Lonesome Day"

4. "My Love Will Not Let You Down"

5. "Rainmaker"

6. "Darkness on the Edge of Town"

7. "The Promised Land"

8. "Hungry Heart"

9. "My Hometown"

10. "Youngstown"

11. "Murder Incorporated"

12. "Long Walk Home"

13. "House of a Thousand Guitars"

14. "My City of Ruins"

15. "Letter to You"

16. "Because the Night"

17. "Human Touch"

18. "Wrecking Ball"

19. "The Rising"

20. "Badlands"

21. "Thunder Road"

22. "Born in the U.S.A."

23. "Born to Run"

24. "Bobby Jean"

25. "Dancing in the Dark"

26. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

27. "Chimes of Freedom"