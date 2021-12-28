Eagles ‘Aren’t Making Any Kind of Attempt’ at New Music

Vince Gill says the current Eagles lineup isn’t planning on recording new songs.

“There doesn’t seem to be any kind of attempt at that,” he told Cleveland.com, adding that he thought it was a “pretty healthy” position for the band to take.

Gill joined the Eagles in 2017, following the sudden death of Glenn Frey. More recently, he says Don Henley offered to mix some of Gill's material into their set lists.

“Don was nice enough to say, ‘Hey, let’s do one of your songs,’” Gill said. “And I said, ‘With all due respect, I’d rather not.’ I’m already stepping into a place where a lot of people may not be that accepting of me. The last thing I want to do is give them one more reason to say, ‘I didn’t come here to hear his songs, too. I just came to hear Eagles songs!’ So, we’ve kind of kept it at that, which seems to make the most sense.”

The Eagles have set 2022 tour dates beginning in February, and will be performing their classic LP Hotel California in its entirety. Gill has been tasked with lead vocals on the tune “Try and Love Again.”

“Don said, 'I think you should sing that,' so OK,” Gill said. “You’ve just got that catalog of material and every night it’s great song after great song after great song. There are a few things that have popped up and kind of evolved. It’s working and everybody seems to be having a good time.”

