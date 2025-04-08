Eagles Announce Final Concert Dates of 2025

Eagles have announced their final concert dates of 2025. Like all of their shows since September 2024, these last performances will happen at Las Vegas' Sphere.

The newly scheduled dates follow the announcement a few weeks ago of four September concerts after a five-month break. Four more dates have been added to the lineup, with a final performance scheduled for early November.

The band will play two shows this weekend at Sphere, on April 11 and 12. All performances at the Las Vegas venue, including these and the upcoming shows, are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays.

Since the Eagles started their concerts at Sphere in September 2024, they have played 30 shows. The performances this weekend and in September through November later this year will bring the total to 44.

The band has been playing a set consisting of some of their biggest hits, including "Hotel California," "Lyin' Eyes," "New Kid in Town" and "Heartache Tonight."

When Are Eagles Playing in 2025?

The Eagles' newly announced dates, which they claim will be their last in 2025, include eight shows that will keep the group at Sphere through Nov. 8.

The new concerts are scheduled for Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 31, and Nov. 1, 7 and 8. You can see the Eagles' remaining 2025 show dates below.

The general on-sale date for the new shows will begin on April 18 at 7 a.m. EDT at the band's website. An advanced artist presale registration is available now and begins on April 15 at 7 a.m. EDT. Other presale options start on April 16 at 7 a.m. EDT.

Eagles, Live in Concert at Sphere 2025

April 11

April 12

September 5

September 6

September 12

September 13

October 3

October 4

October 10

October 11

October 31

November 1

November 7

November 8