Eagles Add More Concert Dates for 2025

Eagles have added four more shows to their concert schedule for 2025.

As with the band's most recent performances, the newly announced performances will happen at Las Vegas' Sphere on Friday and Saturday nights.

The upcoming shows are scheduled for the first two weekends in September, five months after the Eagles' current run of concerts at the venue ends.

These new concerts bring the tally of the group's stay at Sphere to three dozen performances since launching a residency there in September.

The concerts have also included band classics ranging from "Take It Easy" through "Heartache Tonight," with stops for solo songs from Eagles cofounder Don Henley and guitarist Joe Walsh.

When Are Eagles Playing Shows in 2025?

Eagles have eight concerts scheduled for 2025 right now. They've been playing weekend shows at Sphere since the start of the year when stage guitarist Steuart Smith retired from the lineup after being diagnosed with Parkinsonism.

He's been replaced onstage by Chris Holt, who's played at every weekend concert the Eagles have performed at Sphere in 2025.

After wrapping up shows this past weekend, four more appearances remain for the band until their current run of Sphere shows ends on April 12.

Eagles will return to the venue on Sept. 5; their updated schedule includes four dates through Sept. 13. You can see the list of 2025 show dates below.

Advance artist presale registration is now available at the band's website; sales begin on March 25 at 7 a.m. EST. General presales start on March 26 at 7 a.m. PST.

Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere 2025

April 4

April 5

April 11

April 12

September 5

September 6

September 12

September 13