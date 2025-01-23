Eagles Lineup Changes After Guitarist’s Parkinsonism Diagnosis

The Eagles played their first Sphere show of 2025 on Jan. 17, continuing the residency they started in 2024. But something is different — there's a new guitarist on stage.

His name is Chris Holt, an accomplished musician who hails from Dallas. "Shit's gonna get very interesting for me this week," he posted on Facebook not long before playing his first show with the Eagles. In the Instagram clip below, Don Henley can be seen introducing Holt to the audience.

Holt is joining the touring lineup since longtime Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith has been diagnosed with Parkinsonism, a term that refers to a collection of conditions that cause trouble with movement. Holt will be with the band for their Sphere concerts through April.

"It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully," Smith said in a statement. "It's been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what's best for all concerned."

"Steuart Smith has retired from touring," Henley added. "The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances. Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well."

Chris Holt's Background and Experience

Holt has performed with a number of his own original bands, as well as several classic rock tribute acts and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. The list of artists he has performed with, according to his website, reads like a who's who of rock 'n' roll: Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Stevie Nicks, the Doobie Brothers and many more.

Most recently, he's been a touring member of Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs.

"Mike and I do a ton of dual guitar interplay, and he gives me so much freedom to play like I want to play while supporting him," Holt explained to Buddy magazine in January of 2024. "I know who the people are paying to see, so I stay within my bounds, but he's very generous with the way he lets me shine onstage. I want to keep doing this gig as long as he wants to keep doing it and as long as he wants me there!"

In the same interview, Holt, who has toured with Henley previously, appeared to manifest this new career move.

"I'd love to keep working with Don if he wants to do another tour anytime," he said. "Obviously, that's a fun guitar gig, too, though considerably more scripted than the Knobs. It's such a rich catalog of songs."

Holt recently spoke with The Dallas Morning News about his new job.

"I'm trying to fill the giant shoes of all three that came before me,” Holt said, referring to Smith, Don Felder and Bernie Leadon. "It's some of the most beautiful guitar work ever recorded, in my opinion. It's the highest honor for me to do it, and it's my duty to get it right."