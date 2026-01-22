For years, the Eagles have had the bestselling U.S. album of all time. Now, the classic rock legends have made history once more, as Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 becomes the first album to receive a quadruple diamond certification from the RIAA for U.S. sales exceeding 40 million.

With this new certification, Eagles now lead the second-highest-certified RIAA album, Michael Jackson's 34x platinum Thriller, by 6 million units. The band also claims the third-bestselling album in RIAA history with Hotel California, which has been updated to 28 million certified units.

Eagles' 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' Has Been Making History for Decades

Released in February 1976, Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 became the first album to receive an RIAA platinum certification, which was introduced the same year. The album spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 and was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2017 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant." A sequel, Eagles Greatest Hits Vol. 2, arrived in 1982 and earned the band another diamond certification, despite their displeasure with the release.

For all the geography enthusiasts reading this: If you laid 40 million vinyl records side by side, they would stretch 7,575 miles — approximately the distance from Eagles' hometown of Los Angeles to Cairo, Egypt.

Eagles' Upcoming Concert Schedule and Album Release Plans

The 40x platinum plaque for Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 will be on display at Third Encore, the Eagles' immersive fan experience at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The band will resume its Sphere residency on Friday, with 12 shows scheduled through the end of March. You can see the full list of dates below.

Eagles fans who somehow don't already own 18 copies of Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 will have another opportunity to buy the album when the band reissues it on crystal-clear vinyl next month. The new edition will be released on Feb. 13 — four days before the album's 50th anniversary — and is available to preorder now.

Eagles Las Vegas Sphere 2026 Residency Dates

Friday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 24

Friday, Jan. 30

Saturday, Jan. 31

Friday, Feb. 20

Saturday, Feb. 21

Friday, Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 28

Friday, March 20

Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 27

Saturday, March 28