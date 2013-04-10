Eagles Reportedly Reuniting with Bernie Leadon for 2013 Tour

The band is still describing his involvement as "in discussion," but according to guitarist Joe Walsh, the Eagles will be joined by former member Bernie Leadon on their upcoming tour.

This isn't the first time an Eagle has raised the possibility of a special guest from the past popping up on the (apparently accurately dubbed) History of the Eagles Tour, but Walsh's recent interview with Billboard marked the first time anyone's come right out and named names.

"Bernie's brilliant," Walsh explained. "I never really got a chance to play with him, but we've been in contact. We see him from time to time, and I'm really glad he's coming because it's going to take the show up a notch, and I'm really looking forward to playing with him, finally."

Walsh also described the intriguing possibility of the band presenting its songs, and its lineup, more or less chronologically. "There'll be part of the show that doesn't involve me, but I may come out and play some James Gang stuff as part of the show just to show what I was doing when 'Witchy Woman' came out," he suggested. "We don't have that down yet."

As Rolling Stone notes, Leadon was with the Eagles for their productive four-year stretch between 1971-75, leaving because, as he put it in 2008, "I just wanted some time to regroup. I suggested we take some time off. They weren't excited about that idea."

Whatever happens, we'll see who's in the lineup on July 6, when the History of the Eagles Tour is scheduled to kick off in Louisville, Ky.