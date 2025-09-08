Eagles fans can now circle the four concert dates for 2026. The band continues its 2025 stand at the Sphere in Las Vegas with shows later this week, and in October and November – but these are the first confirmed appearances for next year.

They'll now play four more concerts in January at the technologically immersive venue. See a complete list of tour dates below. Presales begin at 10AM PT on Wednesday, Sept. 17; signups are already underway at the official Eagles website.

All-in tickets start at $175, with taxes and fees already included. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Sphere presales begin at 10AM PT on Thursday, Sept. 18. General tickets go on sale at 10AM PT on Friday, Sept. 19.

When did the Eagles Sphere Concerts Begin?

Eagles shows began at the Sphere back in September 2024, though that included an extended five-month break last year. The performances are held on Friday and Saturday nights. These newly announced Eagles concerts bring the total Sphere concerts to 48.

READ MORE: Ranking All 22 Don Henley Eagles Songs From the ‘70s

Limited VIP tickets, including the Vibee hotel and experience package, are also available the band's official website. The Eagles "Third Encore Experience" is located in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Admission is free and open to the public.

Listen to Don Felder on the 'UCR Podcast'

Previously Announced 2025 Eagles Tour Dates

9/12/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

9/13/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/3/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/4/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/10/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/11/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/31/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/1/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/7/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/8/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

Eagles 2026 Tour Dates

1/23/2026 - The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/24/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/30/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/31/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

Eagles Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Six Little-Known Eagles 'Hotel California' Facts