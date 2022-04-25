Duran Duran, Eminem Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote With Four Days Left

Duran Duran lead the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote for the class of 2022 by a wide margin with less than a week left for fans to cast their ballots.

The new wave heartthrobs have amassed more than 900,000 fan votes at the time of this writing, leading the pack by roughly 230,000 votes. Eminem lands at a distant second place with roughly 672,000 votes, followed by Pat Benatar (604,000), Eurythmics (424,000) and Dolly Parton (382,000).

The top five artists on the fan vote leaderboard will comprise a fan ballot that gets tallied alongside the other ballots used to select the Rock Hall class of 2022. Fan voting ends on Friday, and fans can cast one ballot per day at the Hall's website.

The Rock Hall nominated a total of 17 artists this year, 10 of whom have previously appeared on the ballot. Judas Priest and Rage Against the Machine are back up for consideration after being overlooked multiple times, as well as New York Dolls and MC5, the latter of whom have received a record six nominations. Other repeat nominees include Devo, Kate Bush, Dionne Warwick and Fela Kuti.

Duran Duran, Eminem and Parton are first-time nominees, along with Beck, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. Eminem is the lone artist on this year's ballot who was nominated in his first year of eligibility. Despite her high standing on the fan ballot, Parton recently declined her Rock Hall nomination. While the institution praised the singer's humility, it also said voting for Parton would continue.

"Dolly's nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony," the Rock Hall said in a statement. "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."