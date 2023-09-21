Hear Duran Duran’s New ‘Black Moonlight’ Featuring Nile Rodgers

Duran Duran has unveiled a new single from their upcoming album Danse Macabre, the dance floor-ready "Black Moonlight," featuring longtime friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers.

You can listen to the song below.

"Black Moonlight" arrives roughly three weeks after the release of Danse Macabre's lead single and title track. Duran Duran issued that song when they initially announced the album, which comes out on Oct. 27.

What to Expect From Duran Duran's 'Danse Macabre'

Duran Duran's new album will include three new original songs, new versions of deep cuts and covers of songs by Talking Heads, the Rolling Stones, Specials, Billie Eilish and others. the 13-song LP will "feature extended Duran Duran family and friends, old and new," including former guitarist Andy Taylor, who has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

"I hope you take a journey with us through the darker side of our inspirations into where we're at in 2023," drummer Roger Taylor said of the album. "Maybe you'll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time."

Regarding Rodgers' contributions to "Black Moonlight," singer Simon Le Bon said in a statement, "'Black Moonlight' is this classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration. When Nile started playing his guitar in the studio, he really inspired everyone with his riff, and the song just kind of wrote itself."

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes added, "Nile Rodgers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing and magic happens. Nile always says that Chic is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon [Le Bon] took the idea and ran with it."