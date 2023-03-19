Andy Taylor Reportedly Contributing to Next Duran Duran Album

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor will be heard on the band’s next album, according to a report.

The Mirror quoted bassist John Taylor as saying that singer Simon Le Bon will travel to the cancer-stricken ex-colleague’s studio in Ibiza to record material for an LP set to arrive towards the end of this year.

Andy’s terminal health status was confirmed just before Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, meaning their planned live reunion at the ceremony couldn’t take place. “When he dropped the bomb two days before the Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad,” John said at a recent cancer research fund gala night.

He continued: “We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar. Had he come to L.A. and just gone on the TV show, we probably wouldn’t have even thought about it. That happened as a result of this. There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

John went on to say: “Le Bon is flying to Ibiza to work with Andy. I kind of wish I was there. I think it’ll be great. It’ll be really profound for them. They haven’t been in the studio together in maybe 10 to 20 years.”

The bassist's new comments echo statements he made in an interview earlier this month. “There’s a project that we have in the works that’s going to be coming out towards the end of the year," John noted to 99X Atlanta. "It’s mostly covers, actually; that’s part of a whole conceptual project we’re working on. … We are going back into the studio together in a month or so, just to see what we can cook up.”