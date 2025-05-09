Dump Truck Slams Into Hollywood’s Iconic Whisky a Go Go

A dump truck smashed into the side of the famed Whisky a Go Go music club in West Hollywood this afternoon.

According to reports, the truck had been left been in park on Clark Street, the hilly residential road that borders one side of the club. Somehow, the vehicle broke free and started rolling down the hill.

“Look at all of this mayhem right here,” Desmond Shaw, reporter for Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL, remarked from the scene (video below). “This dump truck came careening out of control down Clark Street into the back of the Whisky a Go Go and taking out six different cars.”

A mail truck was among the vehicles in the dump truck’s path, with the mail carrier reportedly jumping out just moments before it was struck. Despite what Shaw described as “vehicular carnage,” no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

At time of writing, tonight’s show at the Whisky a Go Go is still scheduled to go on as planned. In an ironic twist, the band headlining is named Boy Hits Car.

Why Is the Whisky a Go Go Famous?

Located on the corner of Clark Street and Sunset Boulevard, the Whisky a Go Go is one of the most legendary venues on the Sunset Strip. Across more than 60 years, the club has welcomed a long list of famous acts onto its stage. The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and the Doors were among the venue’s early regulars. Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses and Van Halen also performed there.

Motley Crue frequented the club during the ‘80s, both to perform and party. Before reaching fame, the band lived in a small apartment up Clark Street, stumbling distance from the Whisky.