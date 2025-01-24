Rock’s Legendary Concert Venues: Then and Now Photos

From state of the art stages, to dingy dive bars, music venues continue to play a special role in rock history.

The best venues have been those that offer something no other location can. They create a distinct environment of their own, enhancing the experience for any concertgoer walking through the door.

Many of rock‘s most legendary clubs helped catapult musicians to stardom. Such was the case for Southern California's famed Sunset Strip, featuring such revered locations like the Troubadour and the Whisky a Go Go, both of which were integral in launching multiple generations of rock stars ranging from the Eagles to Guns N' Roses.

On the opposite side of the country, New York has enjoyed its fair share of iconic venues. Whether it was the raw aggression found at CBGB or the fashionable glam rock at Max's Kansas City, the city that never sleeps produced plenty of legendary locales. Likewise, Seattle clubs became ground zero of the grunge revolution, while Washington D.C. emerged as a breeding ground for punk's second wave.

Some famous venues have weathered the storm and continue to host concerts decades after originally opening. Others have changed locations or undergone modern facelifts, while many more been relegated to the history books, with cafes, banks and – in one case – a theme park, opening where they once stood. Here’s a look at 10 famous classic rock venues, then and now.