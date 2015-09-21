It can be difficult to draw a bead on what made Don Felder's tenure with the Eagles so transformative, with all of the sniping that's characterized their relationship since he split with Don Henley and Glenn Frey.

Set aside the press conference insults and the tell-all books, however, and history shows they created a musical confluence that propelled the group toward a hard-edged new sound, long before Joe Walsh showed up in the late '70s. A band once obsessed with Old West themes on country-rock efforts like 1973's Desperado would, in a few short years, emerge as a stadium-ready rock act – and Don Felder was a critical element in that evolution.

He was a member of the band from 1974 until the band's initial breakup in 1980, and then again from their unlikely reunion in 1994 until 2001 – and our lists draws from every era. Unfortunately, one of these tracks isn't officially available on YouTube, but still warranted recognition as part of this list of Top 10 Don Felder Eagles Songs.