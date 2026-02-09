Devo Extends 2026 Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour With New June Dates
Devo has added new dates to their 2026 Mutate, Don't Stagnate tour, doubling the spring trek and extending it nearly into the summer.
The newly announced shows will begin on June 2 in Indianapolis and conclude on June 13 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. These June dates follow previously announced April performances and bring the total number of shows up to 15, including appearances at the Coachella festival on April 10 and 17.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, with the exception of Buffalo, New York, which goes on sale on Feb. 27. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
What Else Has Devo Been Up To Lately?
Devo recently completed an extensive 50th-anniversary tour that began in 2023. The trek featured three original members — Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh plus Gerald Casale — along with Jeff Friedl on drums and Josh Hager on rhythm guitar and synths (taking the place of the late Bob Casale).
A documentary about the band, simply titled Devo, also debuted on Netflix in August and is available to stream now.
Devo - Mutate, Don't Stagnate 2026 Tour Poster
Devo - Mutate, Don't Stagnate 2026 Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold)
April 3 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
April 4 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell
April 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
June 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
June 3 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 5 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
June 6 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum
June 9 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
June 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Baltimore
June 12 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
June 13 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
