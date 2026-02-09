Devo has added new dates to their 2026 Mutate, Don't Stagnate tour, doubling the spring trek and extending it nearly into the summer.

The newly announced shows will begin on June 2 in Indianapolis and conclude on June 13 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. These June dates follow previously announced April performances and bring the total number of shows up to 15, including appearances at the Coachella festival on April 10 and 17.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, with the exception of Buffalo, New York, which goes on sale on Feb. 27. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

READ MORE: 5 New Wave Bands That Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

What Else Has Devo Been Up To Lately?

Devo recently completed an extensive 50th-anniversary tour that began in 2023. The trek featured three original members — Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh plus Gerald Casale — along with Jeff Friedl on drums and Josh Hager on rhythm guitar and synths (taking the place of the late Bob Casale).

A documentary about the band, simply titled Devo, also debuted on Netflix in August and is available to stream now.

Devo - Mutate, Don't Stagnate 2026 Tour Poster

devo mutate don't stagnate 2026 tour poster Devo, Facebook loading...

Devo - Mutate, Don't Stagnate 2026 Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold)

April 3 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 4 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell

April 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

June 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

June 3 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 5 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 6 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum

June 9 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

June 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Baltimore

June 12 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

June 13 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino