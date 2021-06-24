Dee Snider Unleashes Blistering New Song ‘Time to Choose’

Dee Snider has recruited Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for his blistering new solo track, "Time to Choose," off his upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar.

The former Twisted Sister frontman's new single is a modern thrash anthem full of chunky riffs, breakneck solos and double-bass breakdowns. Snider delivers powerful clean vocals while Corpsegrinder contributes his signature guttural lows.

"Time to Choose" is the second song Snider has released off Leave a Scar, which comes out July 30. He first previewed the LP last month with lead single "I Gotta Rock (Again)," a callback to Twisted Sister's Stay Hungry hit "I Wanna Rock."

"'Time To Choose' deals with a subject I've addressed often over the course of my writing career: good vs. evil (see 'Burn In Hell')," Snider said of the new song. "Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher's voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honored when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice."

You can listen to the song below.

Leave a Scar will mark Snider's fifth solo album. Like its predecessor, 2018's For the Love of Metal, it was produced by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. Drummer Nick Bellmore coproduced, mixed and mastered the album.

"At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn't announce it to the world," Snider said in a statement. "I mentally had decided I was done. But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between COVID and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning — yes, I yearn — to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, 'I got somethin' to say!'"

You can see the Leave a Scar track listing below.

Dee Snider, 'Leave A Scar' Track Listing

1. "I Gotta Rock (Again)"

2. "All Or Nothing More"

3. "Down But Never Out"

4. "Before I Go"

5. "Open Season"

6. "Silent Battles"

7. "Crying For Your Life"

8. "In For The Kill"

9. "Time To Choose"

10. "S.H.E."

11. "The Reckoning"

12. "Stand"