Debbie Harry joined indie stars Arcade Fire on stage as the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wrapped up on Sunday night in Indio, CA. Here's a video of their energized version of Blondie's 1978 hit 'Heart of Glass.'

Harry was joined on the mic by Arcade Fire's Regine Chassagne, while Win Butler played the iconic piano line. Harry then joined Chassange for the Arcade Fire favorite 'Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains),' which appeared on their 2010 Grammy-winning album 'The Suburbs,' waving neon streamers.

An excited Butler exclaimed "Debbie f-----g Harry!" when it was over. Harry later tweeted a photo from the appearance, along with an enthusiastic comment: "Well, that was fun. Thanks!"