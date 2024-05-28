Dead and Company Add Six More Shows to Sphere Residency

Dead & Company have added six more shows to their 2024 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

They'll now play concerts on Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. You can view a complete list of show dates – with the newly added ones in bold — below.

According to a press release, the tickets will start at $145 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning all taxes and other fees are included. Advance presale registration is available now, with presale tickets becoming available May 30. (Registration, however, does not guarantee tickets.) Regular ticket sales begin May 31.

Dead & Co. are now the third rock band to appear at the state-of-the-art venue, following Phish and U2.

Will Dead and Company Continue to Perform Live?

Dead & Company wrapped what was billed as their final tour in 2023, and there are no concerts scheduled beyond this year's Sphere shows. "Touring is physically hard and nobody wants anybody to get really sick out there," their manager, Irving Azoff, told Pollstar last year.

But the band's members have emphasized it doesn't mean they're done performing for good.

READ MORE: 12 Artists Who Should Play the Las Vegas Sphere

"We never said we'll never play again, but we'll never tour again," Mickey Hart said to ABC Audio. Guitarist John Mayer offered a similar viewpoint on his social media: “Dead & Company is still a band – we just don't know what the next show will be."

Dead and Company, 2024 Las Vegas Sphere Show Dates

May 30

May 31

June 1

June 6

June 7

June 8

June 13

June 14

June 15

June 20

June 21

June 22

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 11

July 12

July 13

Aug. 1

Aug. 2

Aug. 3

Aug. 8

Aug. 9

Aug. 10