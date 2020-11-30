David Lee Roth References Sammy Hagar in New Cartoon

David Lee Roth referenced Sammy Hagar multiple times in a newly released cartoon.

The singer tweeted the intricately drawn image, styled in the form of a newspaper called "The Daily Catastrophe." The front-page headlines include overt nods to his fellow Van Halen alumnus: "Concrete Flowers for Sam," "Sam the Man Not Only Will Be Giving His Life for Rock and Roll, But Plans to Be Buried in His Recently Acquired Jet!," "Red Rocker Refuses to Fly 55 in Afterlife" and "Soggy Kudos to the Bottom's Favorite Front-Guy for Planning Ahead."

Hagar famously replaced Roth as Van Halen's singer in 1985, remaining in the lineup for 11 years. The two singers toured together one time with a 21-date run in 2002. They played alternating headline shows throughout the jaunt, though they never shared the stage — to the disappointment of many fans.

Following the October death of Eddie Van Halen, Hagar paid tribute to the guitarist during his Birthday Bash show by playing two songs they wrote together, "Right Now" and "Good Enough."

Hagar also revealed in a recent interview that he was on board for the Van Halen “Kitchen Sink” tour, a proposed trek that would have brought together all the band's past and present members. “It was totally on my radar,” he told Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. “No one had confirmed any of it, but it was obviously what was going to happen.”

After Van Halen's death, Roth tweeted a photo of the former bandmates and dedicated a new solo song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill," to the guitarist. He included that track and four others in a recent web comic, The Roth Project.