David Lander, Squiggy from ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ Dead at 73

GAB Archive, Getty Images

David Lander, who found fame playing Squiggy in Laverne and Shirley, died at the age of 73 as a result of a long battle with multiple sclerosis, his family said in a statement.

He gained acclaim for his double act with Michael McKean, who played Lenny in the Happy Days offshoot, where they had a band called Lenny and the Squigtones. While McKean went on to portray David St. Hubbins in This Is Spinal Tap, the pair worked together on a number of occasions, including the penguins Henry and Louie in the animated show Oswald. In 1979 the duo had released a Squigtones album, which also featured Christopher Guest on guitar, using the Spinal Tap name Nigel Tufnel for the first time.

Lander was diagnosed with M.S. a year after Laverne and Shirley ended in 1983 – after having undergone a spinal tap procedure – but he didn’t make his illness public until 1999. He spent his later years acting as an advocate to raise awareness of the condition. In 2007 he said: “Acting is all about confidence and having M.S. can mean losing your confidence.” He added: “Whatever happens, M.S. can't take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom. Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully – and laughing.”

McKean paid a silent tribute by posting a picture of the duo on Twitter. Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner retweeted it and wrote: “David and I met when we were both 19. He and Michael KcKean auditioned for Lenny and Sguiggy by just improvising in front of [Happy Days showrunner] Garry Marshall at a party at Penny and my house. He was brilliant then and forever after. He will be missed.”

Lenny and the Squigtones on ‘Laverne and Shirley’

 

In Memoriam: 2020 Deaths

Categories: News, R.I.P.
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top