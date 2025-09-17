David Bowie Alumni Mourn Beloved Security Guard ‘Stuey’ George

Members of David Bowie’s band paid tribute to security guard Stuart “Stuey” George after his recent passing.

He was hired as the Ziggy Stardust era took Bowie to international success, when he and the Spiders From Mars began encountering angry reactions at concerts.

A post on Bowie’s official social media accounts reported: “Sad to learn of the passing of Stuey George, one of Bowie’s bodyguards who worked for him for a decade.

“Stuey had been working with Mick Ronson’s band The Rats, and he eventually moved south from Hull to join David and The Spiders as success created the need for protection.”

Spiders drummer Woody Woodmansey said: “When Bowie and The Spiders were first touring the show, it got quite scary as we seemed to stir up a lot of animosity from some of the male [crowd] members, who didn’t like how excited their girlfriends were during and after the show.

“After a few times where we were in real danger of getting hurt, David said, ‘Do you know anyone who we could get as a bodyguard?’ Mick and I said, ‘Yes – Stuey George… he was a roadie of ours in The Rats.

“‘He once lined a whole audience up by the walls in a gig after several fights had broken… After that, no more fights.’ He did an excellent job… He was a loveable rogue and as hard as they come.”

Keyboardist Mike Garson added: “Stu had the greatest sense of humor. We never stopped laughing on the Ziggy tour – and of course no one would ever mess with him.”

Geoff MacCormack, best known as Warren Peace, recalled: “I loved Stu… always felt safe when he was around!”

Stuey George Guarded Closet While David Bowie and Mick Jagger Had Threesome

In 2016, soon after Bowie’s death, George recalled an example of what his work entailed, describing an incident when his boss and Mick Jagger spent an intimate time in a closet with a famous female singer he refused to name, and a world-class ballet dancer wanted to join in.

“David told me to wait outside and make sure they weren’t disturbed,” the bouncer explained. “Rudolf Nureyev was partying with them [and] spotted them sneaking off.

“[He] wanted to join in and said, ‘I have be in there.’ I politely said, ‘No’ – I was under orders. David, Mick and the woman were in the closet for 20 minutes and came out with big smiles. It was obvious what had been going on.”