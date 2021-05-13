Dave Grohl Won’t Be Stoned at Rock Hall This Time

Dave Grohl said he planned to avoid getting as stoned as he was the last time he appeared at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

He’ll be inducted alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates in Cleveland in October, and the news gave him cause to remember his 2015 experience when he and Miley Cyrus took part in Joan Jett’s induction.

“The ceremonies can be painfully long,” Grohl told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed, and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus.”

He admitted to “tripping fuckin’ balls” as a result of seldom using weed and wandering in the backstage area after Ringo Starr was inducted. “A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’” Grohl said. “He ran up to me and was like, ‘Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale!’ I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder.”

He added: “I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for goddamn sure.”

Grohl reflected that the Foo Fighters’ induction would be very different from when Nirvana received the honor in 2014. Calling that experience “bittersweet,” he noted "we were honored to be there, mostly to honor Kurt’s amazing music. This will be a different vibe, for sure. I predict that my speech will be the shortest, since I have such a big mouth. It’s time for those guys to speak.”

Looking back on Foo Fighters’ successes, he regretted he's “almost neglected” them because he was too busy living them. He said he would have taken his first Foos demo “a lot more seriously” if he’d known it “would have become a career.”

“Everything just falls in our laps," he said. "It really does - like having the band begin with a simple demo tape, which was finished right around the time Sunny Day Real Estate was breaking up, and Pat Smear hearing the tape and offering his service. … We decided to continue because we loved being a band. We built a studio in my basement, not knowing what we were doing, nailing fuckin’ sleeping bags on the wall for soundproofing. And then coming out of that, winning Grammys – I don’t know. It just seems like this band has been in the right place at the right time for the past 25 years.”

