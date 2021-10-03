Dave Grohl Has ‘Many Ideas’ on How to Change ‘Nevermind’’s Cover

Dave Grohl says he has “many ideas” of how the cover to Nirvana’s Nevermind may be changed, if that’s the route they ultimately decide to take.

The album’s original artwork -- featuring a naked baby in a swimming pool being lured by a dollar bill on a fishing line -- became one of the ‘90s most iconic images. While the LP sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, the picture was plastered on everything from t-shirts to posters.

Recently, Spencer Elden, the now-grown man who had been the baby model for the image, alleged Nirvana "knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography" in a lawsuit brought against the band. While the outcome of his legal action is still pending, it’s possible the famous Nevermind cover may be redacted.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” Grohl admitted to the Sunday Times. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

As for the lawsuit itself, Grohl revealed he’s not giving it much thought. “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things,” the rocker explained. “And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

Nirvana is releasing an expansive box set to celebrate Nevermind’s 30th anniversary. Part of Elden’s legal action specifically noted that he wants the artwork to be altered for any future re-releases.

“If there is a 30th anniversary re-release, he wants for the entire world not to see his genitals,” Elden’s lawyer, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press.

Despite this, pre-orders for the 30th anniversary set still show the album with its original cover artwork. The reissue officially arrives Nov. 12.