Listen to Dave Grohl and Liam Gallagher’s ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher released a lyric video for his new song "Everything’s Electric," which features Dave Grohl on drums.

The Foo Fighters leader co-wrote the track, intended to reflect the energy of the Beastie Boys and the Rolling Stones, and it was produced by Greg Kurstin, who’s previously worked with both artists. It will appear on Gallagher’s upcoming solo album C’mon You Know when it arrives on May 22. The video can be seen below.

"It kicks the doors open to what’s next," Gallagher recently told Radio X of the song. "We’d finished the album, and I’m off to the pub now, cos I’d been working really hard. Then I get a phone call going, ‘Don’t go to the pub just yet – they’ve got a song for you.’ So I'm like, ‘For fu–– go on, then.’ So I hear it and go, ‘Yeah man, it's cool, that will fit on the album.’ I hold off the alcohol intake… then we go back into the studio the next day and record it. Dave was in L.A. with Greg and that, and I was in sunny London."

He said of the album: "Some of it's odd, man. I’d say 80 per cent of the record’s a bit peculiar, but still good. And 20 per cent of it’s kind of classic." He added: "There's a cover … called ‘Bless You’ by John Lennon; it's well good. … It’s very sexy, very Marvin Gaye-ish, you know what I mean? Very soft and that. That's what happened when you don't drink dairy or smoke. I’m Marvin Gaye!" He insisted he sounded "normal and mega and all that" on the album, adding: "If you're going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times – because if people don't dig it, just blame it on COVID! And then we'll go back to the normal stuff on the next record."

Confirming his appearance at the annual BRIT Awards ceremony in London this weekend, Gallagher noted: “I think I still do the job, man. I think the BRIT Awards needs a bit of me, and I think there's people out there that like this kind of music... I'll be there, representing."