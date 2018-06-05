Dave Grohl Pranks Crowd With Fake Stage Fall

Nearly three years to the day that he broke his leg when he fell offstage in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dave Grohl fooled a crowd in the same city into thinking that he had done it again. Foo Fighters opened their concert tonight (June 5) with a man dressed as Grohl coming onstage and spilling out onto the floor.

They posted the video to their Facebook page. It began like any other concert, with the rest of the band taking the stage at the Ullevi Stadium and holding onto a chord with the smoke machines going as they wait for the singer. Then, a man holding a guitar, dressed in black with long black hair, struts out to center stage, and onto the ramp going into the audience. He waves to one side of the crowd and turns to the other, but proceeds to take a header off the stage. Before anybody can figure out what was going on, the real Grohl ran onstage and they launched into their first number.

Only two songs into their June 12, 2015 show at the Ullevi, Grohl fell off the stage. His leg was set backstage while drummer Taylor Hawkins fronted the band for a few songs. Grohl wound up finishing the concert, but the band had to cancel the remainder of their European tour. But they were able to play the entire North American leg, beginning July 4 in Washington, D.C.'s RFK Stadium, with Grohl in a throne that he said he designed while high on painkillers. He later lent the throne to Axl Rose for 2016 tours with both Guns N' Roses and AC/DC when Rose broke his foot.

On April 29 of this year, he tripped again, this time in Florida, but remained onstage and referenced the earlier accident. “I almost broke my fucking leg over there,” he told the audience after continuing his strut across the stage. “Here’s the way I look at it: When you get that close to breaking your fucking leg, that means it’s a great show. ... And say I did break my fucking leg – you think I’d fucking go home? You think this show would be over?”

The crowd responded “no,” and he replied, “That’s right, motherfuckers.”