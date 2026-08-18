Why the Kinks’ Dave Davies Knew Oasis Would Reunite

Dave Davies remembered predicting that Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher would reunite their band at some point – which they did in 2025.

The Kinks guitarist knows something of sibling rivalry, having endured a tense relationship with sibling Ray for most of his life.

“I love the Gallagher brothers,” Dave told iNews in a recent interview, “And I think it’s weird how different they are from each other. They’ve got a strange thing about them that’s very endearing.”

READ MORE: The Kinks Brothers' Feud – Who Started It?

Reminded of the Oasis song “Acquiesce,” including the lines “Because we need each other, we believe in one another,” Davies said: “Yeah, that’s exactly right. That’s very much like me and Ray – they had to go through the hate thing, and it’s back on course now.

“It comes with maturity. You realize, ‘What’s the point?’ and then rethink things.” When he heard of the Gallaghers’ split in 2009, he added, “I remember laughing, thinking, ‘You wait, you wait – you’ll go back!’”

Talk of a Davies’ reunion has circulated regularly since the Kinks ended in 1997. Asked about it again, Dave replied: “Never say never. We talk every couple of months, but it’s usually about the Arsenal [soccer team]; just normal stuff, you know, to remind us that we’re just part of the human race.”

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He then returned to the theme of the Beatles, having recently said that George Harrison was the only Fab Four member he’d got on with. “You’d be a fool if you didn’t like the Beatles, but I liked George so much because I could see something simmering underneath – very thoughtful.

“Paul said wonderful things about the Kinks; but Ray and John had a rivalry. John was difficult.”

He reported that he still thought about Lennon’s 1980 murder: “I still get angry because it’s such a f––g waste. But yeah, the Beatles couldn’t write Ray’s songs and Ray couldn’t write Beatles songs.”