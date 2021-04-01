Hear Unreleased Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Song ‘Ivory Tower’

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released a storytelling video for “Ivory Tower,” a track recorded for their album Deja Vu but not made public until now.

It later took form as Stephen Stills' solo track “Little Miss Bright Eyes,” but the original version appears on the upcoming deluxe edition of Deja Vu.

You can hear the song below and see some onscreen details about how the LP came together.

“Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Deja Vu was the most-anticipated new album in America in 1970,” Rhino Records said in a statement. ”More than 50 years later, it’s one of the most famous albums in rock history with legendary songs, including ‘Carry On’ and ‘Teach Your Children,’ that still resonate today.”

The box set, which includes four CDs and a vinyl record, contains “hours of rare and unreleased studio recordings that provide incredible insight into the making of the record.” Filmmaker and writer Cameron Crowe, who provided liner notes, said, “Deja Vu caught the zeitgeist perfectly,” adding that it “might just be the legendary band’s most accurate portrait of their fiery individualism. ... Fifty years later, with the sonic aperture fully opened, [the deluxe edition is] a wide-screen look at the big picture of Deja Vu, with more music, including a batch of surprises, unseen photos and a lot more clarity.”

Rhino noted that other unreleased highlights include “the demo for [David] Crosby’s ‘Almost Cut My Hair’; Stills’ outtake for ‘Bluebird Revisited’; and [Neil] Young’s alternate version of ‘Helpless’ featuring harmonica. Also making its debut on the set is a delightful version of ‘Our House’ that features [Graham] Nash singing with the song’s inspiration, Joni Mitchell.”

