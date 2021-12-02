Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Streaming Show

Chrissie Hynde announced a “stripped-back, intimate” performance of Bob Dylan covers to be streamed on Dec. 26.

The event was recorded at London’s Royal Opera House earlier this year, following the release of her Dylan tribute album in May.

“We're very pleased to announce the exceedingly special and festive Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs) Streaming Event, taking place on Dec. 26,” an official statement read. “Chrissie Hynde & Co. perform Bob Dylan covers from this year’s hugely acclaimed Standing in the Doorway album, classic Kinks tracks, Pretenders songs and more.”

An accompanying clip, which you can see below, features her cover of 1965 track “Love Minus Zero.”

The Pretenders frontwoman was the subject of a recent 90-minute documentary, Tomorrow Is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, which was aired for the first time in the U.S. yesterday.

“In rock 'n' roll there's rules, but there are no rules," she said during the doc. “My version of rock ‘n’ roll is very different from someone else’s version. To me, it was anti-establishment – expressing yourself, doing your thing and kind of going against the establishment. For me personally, there wasn’t anything else. There wasn’t a rule.” She noted that Standing in the Doorway “for me, a lot of this is a meditation. You're sort of transported by it."

Tickets for Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs) are available now, including the option to view multiple times until Jan. 3.