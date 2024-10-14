Win a Chicago Box Set on Vinyl

Chicago performing live in the '70s was an experience not to be missed. In recent years, the legendary horn group has been mining its archives and putting out some choice gigs from their heyday. Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is the newest entry, recorded in September of 1971 barely a week after the venue had opened its doors.

As trumpet player Lee Loughnane told UCR, the Kennedy Center performance was full of surprising moments, including the first performance of "Saturday in the Park" and a verson of another future fan favorite, "Dialogue," which was still in progress.

"When 'Dialogue' just stopped after the guitar solo, I was surprised," he laughs. "I went, 'Oh yeah, I guess we hadn’t finished the song yet!' Because we went into the studio only a few days after we finished that leg of the tour. We were constantly on the road back then and were almost never off the road, We’d come home for three days and go out on the road for three months. So we only knew the road and that was the only time we got to rehearse. When we came home and went in the studio, the writing was still going on. That’s where we finished songs off."

Listen to Chicago Perform 'Dialogue' at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

