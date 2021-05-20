Cher Reveals Official Biopic Is Under Production

Cher marked her 75th birthday by revealing that an official movie about her life and career is now under production. The award-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a tweet that the biopic will be written by Eric Roth, known for authoring Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and many other movies.

Producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman are close friends, as well as colleagues, she added. The project will arrive via Universal, although no target date was given.

“Cher got to know Craymer and Goetzman making 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Craymer said it was an easy match to team up,” Deadline reported. “They are keeping exact details of the film to themselves, but it will not be a break-into-song musical like Mamma Mia! and probably more likely a closer cousin to a biopic like Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen," Craymer commented. "One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger-than-life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

Last year, Cher admitted that the memoir she announced three years earlier was nowhere near finished.

“It’s a long life, it’s very difficult to write,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “People think they know everything, but they don’t. There’s a lot of it you love, and there’s some of it that wasn’t fun and you didn’t enjoy and was painful and you have to decide: How far do I want to go? But I’m pretty brave.”

She added that "you remember things that are not things you think about all the time. And you think, ‘Do I want to put that in there?’ But if you’re going to write something like this, you’re only going to do it once.”

