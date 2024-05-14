Cher Will Accept Rock Hall Honor and She Has ‘Some Words to Say’

Cher has finally issued her first statements regarding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, weeks after she was revealed as a 2024 inductee.

ET caught up with the legendary singer as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, a new documentary on the famous fashion designer. Asked about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cher was forthright.

“I'm going to have some words to say. I'm going to accept it in my Cher (way), as me," the singer noted, before acknowledging two men she credited with her selection. "I can thank [record executive] David Geffen, my friend and most wonderful person ever, and [chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame] John Sykes."

Cher Previously Blasted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

It will be interesting to see exactly which words Cher has for the Hall of Fame, considering her previous condemnation of the institution. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December, the singer pointed out that she was one of only two acts to have earned No. 1 hits in seven different decades.

READ MORE: Cher Says the Rock Hall of Fame Can 'Go You-Know-What Themselves'

"It took four of them to be one of me... [it's] the Rolling Stones and me," she told Clarkson. "And I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm not kidding you, I was about to say I'm not shitting you. I'm never gonna change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Other honorees this year include Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Matthews Band.