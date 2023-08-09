Cher’s Former Miami Mansion on Sale for $42.5 Million

A Miami mansion once owned by Cher hit the market Thursday (Aug. 3) with a staggering $42.5 million price tag.

Officially listed by Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, the home located at 64 La Gorce Circle boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 158 feet of frontage along Biscayne Bay. The home is part of an exclusive gated community on the secluded Gorce Island.

Highlights of the property include "an idyllic courtyard, arched doors, dual grand staircases, Brazilian oak flooring and double height ceilings." There's also a sprawling chef's kitchen, bar area for entertaining and outdoor lounge. The next owners will be able to enjoy a large resort pool, hot tub, sun deck and sauna. Or, if they'd prefer to stay indoors, they can relax in their massive master suite, featuring a sitting room, marble bathroom, custom wardrobe and expansive private terrace.

Pictures of this impressive home can be found in the gallery below.

According to Mansion Global, Cher owned the property in the early '90s before selling it to Calvin Klein co-founder Barry K. Schwartz in 1996; Zillow lists the 1996 price of this sale as $4.35 million.

The property's current owners purchased it in 2021 for $17 million. After modern updates and renovations, the home is now listed for $42.5 million.

This Miami property isn't the only listing with links to Cher. The singer is still looking for a buyer for her $75 million Malibu home. Cher originally put the Southern California mansion on the market in 2022 at an asking price of $85 million. After she wasn't able to find a buyer, the listing was pulled, only to return six months later with a $10 million price cut. It remains on the market.