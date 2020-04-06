COVID-19 Update: Charlie Benante Covers Rush, Alice Cooper Golfs

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante presented a cover of the Rush song “YYZ” recorded along with Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto "Ra" Diaz, as they found ways to keep active during their coronavirus quarantine.

“Rush inspired all thee of us to be better musicians," Benante said in a new YouTube video, adding that the Canadian trio “not only played amazing, they also wrote some of the best songs. ... Hope this magic music makes your morning/afternoon. Alex Skolnick and Ra Diaz are so amazing – I love Rush.”

You can watch the video below.

Meanwhile, former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward published a short poem titled “Your Prayer” that he said he wrote “in honor of the sick and those who have lost their lives” to the virus. His lines offered encouragement to those feeling despair, suggesting that every individual has a role to play in defeating the global emergency.

Alice Cooper said he was relieved that he was still able to participate in has favorite sport near home during the travel restrictions. “The great thing in Arizona is that the golf courses are open,” he told Forbes. “They say it's an outdoor event, you're not touching anything but your own equipment. And they want people out doing something – walking, outdoor activities. … They said that is the one sport that is not a contact sport. There are 200 golf courses here.” He noted that he plays every morning. “We have the whole place to ourselves, and we're done by 9:30, 10 o'clock and it's great. We come home, and then I don't feel guilty sitting watching TV all day.”

Chrissie Hynde told fans she had no news on whether the Pretenders’ tour with Journey will go ahead as previously planned. “You’ll know as soon as I do what the fate of that will be,” she said on Facebook. “I don’t really know the Journey guys, but I extend my good wishes to them if they are so bored they’re reading this.”

Elton John announced that his AIDS Foundation would extend activities into helping fight coronavirus. “I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our front-line partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world,” he said. The funds will be distributed through both established healthcare partners and new ones.

There are currently 1.28 million cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed worldwide, with 70,344 deaths and 271,847 recoveries. Of the 943,066 active cases, 95 percent are said to be mild, while 45,994 are serious or critical. In the U.S., the total number of cases stands at 336,851, with 9,620 deaths and 17,977 recoveries.