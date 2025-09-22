Chappell Roan delivered a fiery rendition of Heart’s “Barracuda” during her Sunday concert in New York with help from Heart singer-guitarist and the song’s co-author Nancy Wilson.

You can see footage from the performance at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium below.

Chappell Roan Wishes She Wrote 'Barracuda'

Roan first covered “Barracuda” in 2024 and has since made it a semi-regular staple of her ongoing Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour. The 27-year-old pop star expressed her adoration for the song during a BBC Radio 1 interview earlier this year.

“'Barracuda' is a song that I wish I wrote,” Roan said. “It makes me feel how I want to [feel]. Listening to that song, performing that song — sometimes I'll cover it — that is what a performer, to me, feels like. I am a performer when I listen to that song, when I play it. I strive every freaking time that I’m in the studio to make something that good.”

Roan had no shortage of superlatives for Heart lead singer Ann Wilson in particular. “She has the best rock voice of all time, in my opinion,” she said. “Ann Wilson, unbelievable force. And so, so, so scary to me. I strive every day to sing with so much conviction and so confidently.”

Nancy Wilson Offered to Be Chappell Roan's 'Rock 'n' Roll Auntie'

Nancy Wilson revealed earlier this year that she spent time with Roan, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder and members of the indie rock supergroup Boygenius at a recent Heart concert in Los Angeles, calling them a “fantastic” hang.

"We hung out with those guys and really hit it off," Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding that she offered to be their "rock ’n’ roll auntie if you never need any advice."

“[Led] Zeppelin was kind of our influence, and the Beatles and Elton John," Wilson said. "There were not so many female artists. These girls have us and Sheryl Crow and others who influence them and encourage them."

Heart recently announced additional tour dates, extending their Royal Flush run into 2026.

Watch Chappell Roan Cover Heart's 'Barracuda' With Nancy Wilson