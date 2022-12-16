Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones

Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval.

The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”

Edgar-Jones, 24, is best known for her award-nominated lead role in TV miniseries Normal People, and for appearances in the movies Where the Crawdads Sing and Fresh. The English actor hasn’t previously undertaken a musical role, but she was heard singing in the true-crime TV show Under the Banner of Heaven.

“When I was a teenager, I really believed in myself when it came to performance,” Edgar-Jones told GQ earlier this year. “I really was like: ‘I know what I’m doing in this arena alone.’ Everything else, I don’t, really.” Over time, however, she admitted that doubt crept in. “When you’re an actor, you want to act in a really brave way,” Edgar-Jones added. “The trick is not worrying – which I find so hard – if people like you or not. You’re always, always looking for the bad comment. We’re just wired that way.”

Edgar-Jones has one very important fan in her corner: Carole King. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King told Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

The script for Beautiful was developed by Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who collaborated on 2010’s The Kids Are All Right, winning two Golden Globes and an Oscar nomination. Cholodenko will direct while Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce, alongside the musical’s producer Paul Blake.