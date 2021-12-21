Carole King and James Taylor Star in ‘Just Call Out My Name’ Film

Carole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on Jan. 2 on CNN and will be livestreamed on CNNgo. The movie will then be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 on various cable and satellite providers, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.

"I love every experience we have had together," King says in a trailer for the film, alluding to the songwriters' longstanding musical relationship. The trailer also features archival photographs of King and Taylor's first live performance together in 1970 at the Troubadour in Hollywood, as well as footage from the pair's 2007 and 2010 Troubadour reunion tour.

Longtime session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar, who backed King and Taylor for all three of the aforementioned concerts, are also interviewed, along with producer Peter Asher.

The movie was directed by Frank Marshall, who also helmed 2020's The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and 2019's The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash. Marshall has talked about being a fan of both artists in the past.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life,” Marshall said in an earlier statement. “So it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends.”