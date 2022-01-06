Carole King’s Legendary 1973 Central Park Concert to Be Released

Third Man Records will release a previously unreleased concert recording by Carole King. Vault Package #51: Carole King - Home Again features a performance that was recorded on the Great Lawn of New York City's Central Park on May 26, 1973.

King, who was born in Brooklyn, performed the show to more than 100,000 fans. “New York has given me such an awful lot — stimulus, ideas, feelings to write — that the concert is just a small way of giving something back to it,” The New York Times reported she said before the show.

The new Home Again package, produced by Lou Adler, includes two LPs on brick-colored vinyl, a collection of photos taken at the 1973 concert, a DVD of the professionally filmed performance and an exclusive 7" single containing two King covers (“Home Again” and “It’s Too Late") by singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus.

Signup for Home Again purchasing access is now available at Third Man Records' website through Jan. 31. A track listing can be seen below.

King was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time. Her first induction came in 1990 for her songwriting achievements along with her former husband and collaborator, Gerry Goffin.

“You know I’m kind of a hermit, to come out and see old friends and new, and all of you here tonight, to welcome all of the inductees, it’s unbelievable," she said at the ceremony last October. "I keep hearing it, so I guess I am going to have to own it, that today's female singers and songwriters stand on my shoulders."

Carole King, 'Vault Package #51: Carole King - Home Again' Track Listing

1. "Beautiful"

2. "Been To Canaan"

3. "Way Over Yonder"

4. "Smackwater Jack"

5. "Home Again"

6. "Sweet Seasons"

7. "It’s Too Late"

8. "Fantasy Beginning"

9. "You’ve Been Around Too Long"

10. "Being At War With Each Other"

11. "That’s How Things Go Down"

12. "Haywood"

13. "A Quiet Place To Live"

14. "You Light Up My Life"

15. "Corazon"

16. "Believe In Humanity"

17. "Fantasy End"

18. "You’ve Got A Friend"