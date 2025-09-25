Bruce Springsteen and President Donald Trump have a history. While the Boss has not shied away from publicly criticizing the current administration and its policy choices, Trump has also fired back, calling Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker" who should "keep his mouth shut."

But, Springsteen recently told Time magazine, the President's words don't bother him.

"I absolutely couldn't care less what he thinks about me," he said. "He's the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he'd be consigned to the trash heap of history."

Just before President Trump posted the aforementioned statements about Springsteen on social media, the musician spoke to an audience in England.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he said. "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

Speaking with Time, Springsteen further emphasized his convictions, and noted what he believes needs to happen for peace to emerge between both sides of the political aisle.

"If I'm going to stay true to who I’ve tried to be, I can't give these guys a free pass," he said. "[Trump] doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day. ... We're desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people."

Bruce Springsteen Releases First Song From Full-Length 'Nebraska' Recording

Next month, Springsteen is set to release an expanded edition of his 1982 album Nebraska. Included in the collection is the very first full-length performance of the album, which was recorded and filmed at New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts. This has been previewed with the release of "Open All Night," available for viewing below.

"The one thing that we didn't do on the Nebraska album was we didn't play it live, so my first thought when we were talking about celebrating the record was there's got to be a performance, singing these songs from top to bottom," Springsteen reflected in a press release. "What I was concerned about was getting some of the spooky quality the record had. We're lucky we got the great Larry Campbell and Charlie Giordano to assist in the very minimal instrumentation on the record, and Rob Lebret did a really nice job of mixing and maintaining the record's integrity on that level."