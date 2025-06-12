Hear Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Sunday Love’ From ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen has released a sixth song before the June 27 arrival of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a seven-disc set of previously unheard records he made between 1983 and 2018.

"Sunday Love" comes from Twilight Hours, a companion piece to 2019's Western Stars, an album that evokes the late '60s and early '70s sound of lush, adult music made famous by Jimmy Webb and Glen Campbell.

You can hear the new song below.

Springsteen calls Twilight Hours "romantic, lost-in-the-city songs" in a press release announcing the song.

"Sunday Love" features the E Street Band's Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa and Soozie Tyrell, with assistance from producer Ron Aniello and Kaveh Rastegar and Scott Tibbs, who appeared on Western Stars.

"At one time it was either a double record [with Western Stars] or they were part of the same record," Springsteen said of Twilight Hours.

"I love Burt Bacharach and I love those kinds of songs and those kinds of songwriters. I took a swing at it because the chordal structures and everything are much more complicated, which was fun for me to pull off. All this stuff could have come right off of those '60s albums."

The press release notes that Springsteen took inspiration for Twilight Hours from "the vocal work of Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams, the prose of Flannery O’Connor and James M. Cain, and the Robert Mitchum film Out Of The Past."

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?

"Sunday Love" follows the release of "Rain in the River," "Blind Spot," "Faithless," "Repo Man" and "Adelita."

Tracks II: The Lost Albums includes seven shelved LPs spanning 35 years: LA Garage Sessions ’83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World. The set features 83 songs.

You can see the track listing for all seven LPs on Tracks II: The Lost Albums below.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God's Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master's Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World