Listen to ‘Blind Spot’ From Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen has released another song from his upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

"Blind Spot" will be the opening track on the set's Streets of Philadelphia sessions. It's one of 10 tracks recorded around the time of the title tune, a Grammy- and Oscar-winning song from the 1993 movie Philadelphia. "Secret Garden," a song that appeared on 1995's Greatest Hits, is also part of the album.

You can hear the hip-hop-speckled "Blind Spot" below.

Springsteen noted in a press release that the song is about doubt and betrayal. "That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment," he said. "I don’t really know why. Patti and I, we were having a great time in California. But sometimes, if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had 'Blind Spot,' and I followed that thread through the rest of the record."

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Live Albums Ranked

The previously unreleased album, which features drum loops by Springsteen and help from his touring band at the time, was scheduled for a spring 1995 release before the record was pulled and Springsteen reunited with the E Street Band for work on new songs for Greatest Hits.

"I said, Well, maybe it’s time to just do something with the band or remind the fans of the band or that part of my work life," he explained. "So that's where we went. But I always really liked Streets of Philadelphia Sessions ... during the Broadway show, I thought of putting it out. I always put them away, but I don't throw them away.”

"Blind Spot" marks the second song to be released from Tracks II, following "Rain in the River" from the Perfect World album. The box includes seven unreleased LPs recorded between 1983 and 2018. More than 80 songs are collected on the set, which will be released on June 27.

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?

Previously unreleased LPs include LA Garage Sessions '83 and the recent Perfect World. "The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Yoy can see the list of LPs on The Lost Albums and their track listings below.

The first volume of Tracks came out in 1998 and featured four CDs of songs that covered Springsteen's career, beginning with demos of songs that appeared on his 1973 debut, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., and including unreleased tracks from Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town and Born in the U.S.A.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World