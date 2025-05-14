Hear New Bruce Springsteen Song ‘Repo Man’ From ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen has released another song from the upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

"Repo Man" marks the fourth advance track from the set, collecting seven previously unreleased albums dating from 1983. This latest song is from the mid-'90s LP Somewhere North of Nashville.

The album was recorded at the same time as The Ghost of Tom Joad during the summer of 1995. E Street Band members Danny Federici and Garry Tallent play on the song, along with Gary Mallaber, Marty Rifkin and Soozie Tyrell.

You can hear the bar-band rocker "Repo Man" below.

"What happened was I wrote all these country songs at the same time I wrote The Ghost of Tom Joad," Springsteen explains in a press release announcing the song. "Those sessions completely overlap each other. I'm singing 'Repo Man' in the afternoon and 'The Line' at night. So the country record got made right along with The Ghost of Tom Joad.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Live Albums Ranked

"'Streets of Philadelphia' got me connected to my socially conscious or topical songwriting. So that's where The Ghost of Tom Joad came from. But at the same time, I had this country streak that was also running through those sessions, and I ended up making a country record on the side."

Somewhere North of Nashville was recorded live in the studio with the backing band and includes two songs first recorded at the Born in the U.S.A. sessions more than a decade earlier, "Stand on It" and "Janey Don't You Lose Heart." Both tracks were released as B-sides in the mid-'80s.

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?

"Repo Man" follows the release of "Rain in the River," "Blind Spot" and "Faithless" from Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which comes out on June 27.

The seven "lost albums" include LA Garage Sessions ’83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World, all recorded between 1983 and 2018.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World