Hear New Bruce Springsteen Song ‘Repo Man’ From ‘The Lost Albums’
Bruce Springsteen has released another song from the upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.
"Repo Man" marks the fourth advance track from the set, collecting seven previously unreleased albums dating from 1983. This latest song is from the mid-'90s LP Somewhere North of Nashville.
The album was recorded at the same time as The Ghost of Tom Joad during the summer of 1995. E Street Band members Danny Federici and Garry Tallent play on the song, along with Gary Mallaber, Marty Rifkin and Soozie Tyrell.
You can hear the bar-band rocker "Repo Man" below.
"What happened was I wrote all these country songs at the same time I wrote The Ghost of Tom Joad," Springsteen explains in a press release announcing the song. "Those sessions completely overlap each other. I'm singing 'Repo Man' in the afternoon and 'The Line' at night. So the country record got made right along with The Ghost of Tom Joad.
"'Streets of Philadelphia' got me connected to my socially conscious or topical songwriting. So that's where The Ghost of Tom Joad came from. But at the same time, I had this country streak that was also running through those sessions, and I ended up making a country record on the side."
Somewhere North of Nashville was recorded live in the studio with the backing band and includes two songs first recorded at the Born in the U.S.A. sessions more than a decade earlier, "Stand on It" and "Janey Don't You Lose Heart." Both tracks were released as B-sides in the mid-'80s.
What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?
"Repo Man" follows the release of "Rain in the River," "Blind Spot" and "Faithless" from Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which comes out on June 27.
The seven "lost albums" include LA Garage Sessions ’83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World, all recorded between 1983 and 2018.
Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing
LA Garage Sessions ’83
1. Follow That Dream
2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love
3. Little Girl Like You
4. Johnny Bye Bye
5. Sugarland
6. Seven Tears
7. Fugitive’s Dream
8. Black Mountain Ballad
9. Jim Deer
10. County Fair
11. My Hometown
12. One Love
13. Don’t Back Down
14. Richfield Whistle
15. The Klansman
16. Unsatisfied Heart
17. Shut Out The Light
18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)
Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
1. Blind Spot
2. Maybe I Don’t Know You
3. Something In The Well
4. Waiting On The End Of The World
5. The Little Things
6. We Fell Down
7. One Beautiful Morning
8. Between Heaven and Earth
9. Secret Garden
10. The Farewell Party
Faithless
1. The Desert (Instrumental)
2. Where You Goin’, Where You From
3. Faithless
4. All God’s Children
5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
6. God Sent You
7. Goin’ To California
8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)
9. My Master’s Hand
10. Let Me Ride
11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)
Somewhere North of Nashville
1. Repo Man
2. Tiger Rose
3. Poor Side of Town
4. Delivery Man
5. Under A Big Sky
6. Detail Man
7. Silver Mountain
8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart
9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
10. Stand On It
11. Blue Highway
12. Somewhere North of Nashville
Inyo
1. Inyo
2. Indian Town
3. Adelita
4. The Aztec Dance
5. The Lost Charro
6. Our Lady of Monroe
7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
8. One False Move
9. Ciudad Juarez
10. When I Build My Beautiful House
Twilight Hours
1. Sunday Love
2. Late in the Evening
3. Two of Us
4. Lonely Town
5. September Kisses
6. Twilight Hours
7. I’ll Stand By You
8. High Sierra
9. Sunliner
10. Another You
11. Dinner at Eight
12. Follow The Sun
Perfect World
1. I’m Not Sleeping
2. Idiot’s Delight
3. Another Thin Line
4. The Great Depression
5. Blind Man
6. Rain In The River
7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover
8. Cutting Knife
9. You Lifted Me Up
10. Perfect World
