When Bruce Springsteen finally pulled off the road after a long tour in support of his first No. 1 album, 1980's The River, the plan was to begin work on his sixth LP after a short rest. It didn't take long for those ambitions to derail.

Holed up in a rented house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Springsteen thought he was writing songs for the E Street Band, whose performance muscles were at their peak following the 1980-81 tour. The River was crafted as a showcase for the group's live shows, and for the most part, that's what it was: a boisterous two-LP set that spotlighted Springsteen and the E Street Band's perfect symmetry when it came to bashing out rock 'n' roll songs.

But the new songs Springsteen was writing were dark and full of despair, tapping into childhood memories, the divide between the haves and have-nots and thoughts of isolation — far from the arena-filling sing-alongs his fans were used to. His demo recordings — solo, acoustic and done on a basic four-track machine in the bedroom of that rented house — were grim and revealing. Attempts to recreate the songs in a proper studio with the E Street Band more than three months later were unsuccessful, leading to the decision to release those raw, homemade solo recordings as Springsteen's next album.

Nebraska arrived in September 1982 with little promotion, no singles, no tour and not a word from Springsteen explaining the album's 10 songs. Its myth, legend and stature have only grown in the four decades since its release. For years, a European B-side and one song on the 1998 outtakes collection Tracks were the only leftover songs from the solo sessions and band rehearsals to see the light of day. The four-CD, one Blu-ray Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition finally opens the vaults for a deeper dive into one of Springsteen's best albums.

The most anticipated of the 17 previously unreleased recordings comes from Springsteen and the E Street Band's "Electric Nebraska" sessions, a key link — along with the solo LA Garage Sessions '83 included on Springsteen's other 2025 archival release, Tracks II: The Lost Albums — to the superstar-making Born in the U.S.A. Two songs from the 1984 LP, "Downbound Train" and "Born in the U.S.A.," appear in full-band workouts as well as in solo acoustic outtakes from Springsteen's bedroom recordings. The latter certainly benefits from the plugged-in charge, though the more familiar version is the keeper. On the electric take from Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, Springsteen leads the band through tentative steps. A better, definitive take was still to come.

The "Electric Nebraska" recordings, as interesting as they are, somewhat miss the point of Nebraska, where darkness and loneliness are just as much vital characters to the story as the serial killers and lost souls that populate the songs. (Though the electric "Atlantic City," with alternate lyrics, makes a strong case for inclusion on an E Street Band record.) The nine solo outtakes cut much closer. A fatalistic "Born in the U.S.A.," the rockabilly shuffle of "Downbound Train" and bare-bones "Working on the Highway" were rerecorded for Born in the U.S.A., and "Pink Cadillac," a blues crawl here, was reserved for a B-side, but stripped of the E Street Band's thunder, they reveal the desperation at their cores. The opening lines of "Downbound Train" — "I had a job, I had a girl / I had something going, mister, in this world / I got laid off down at the auto yard / Our love went bad, times got hard" — sound even more hopeless in the acoustic context.

A live performance of the album, from a 2025 show at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, that's repeated on a Blu-ray, seems a curious choice for a project about isolation and recorded in seclusion. Nebraska is a work best appreciated alone and without an audience of a camera crew and others. Better are the outtakes "Losin' Kind" and "Child Bride," which add to the original album's haunted climate, expanding an already desolate portrait of lives in the balance to a tipping point. The 1982 record is flawless (a 2025 remaster is on one of the discs here); this Expanded Edition, like The Promise and The Ties That Bind, extended collections of pre-Nebraska Springsteen classics, opens new chapters to an already intriguing story. The darkness, though, remains.